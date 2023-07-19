Outman went 2-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Outman's National League Rookie of the Year campaign has lost some steam while his power has largely gone for the past two and a half months. Since the beginning of May, Outman has produced just 11 extra-base hits (four home runs, seven doubles) in 59 games. Though his struggles for much of May and June looked as though it could result in a demotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman has at least shown improved contact-hitting and on-base skills thus far in July. He's hitting .316 and owns a .435 OBP in 12 games this month while striking out at a manageable 26.1 percent clip, more than seven points below his season-long rate (33.6 percent).