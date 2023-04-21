Outman went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Outman twice propelled the Dodgers into a lead with a long ball. In the third inning, he slugged a 420-foot solo homer to break a 1-1 tie. His next blast was more dramatic, as he smashed a ninth-inning grand slam to blow up what had been a 2-2 stalemate. This was Outman's first career multi-homer performance, and the five RBI were a career high. The rookie has impressed thus far in 2023, slashing .290/.397/.645 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs and two steals through 20 games.