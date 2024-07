The Dodgers optioned Outman to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old was called up by Los Angeles in early July but will return to Triple-A as Jason Heyward (knee) returns from the injured list. Outman's latest stint in the majors didn't go particularly well, as he went 3-for-15 with eight strikeouts in nine games.