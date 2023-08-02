In 16 games since the All-Star break, Outman has posted a 25.0 percent walk rate and a 21.7 percent strikeout rate. Prior to the break, those numbers were 8.6 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively.

Outman has reached base safely in all but two of his 16 games in the second half, with his ability to draw free passes being a big part of that success. The rookie struggled mightily with strikeouts early in the campaign, which led to him holding a mediocre .236 batting average going into the All-Star break. Outman has looked like a different player coming out of the break, with his strikeout percentage dropping to a palatable 21.7 percent and, not coincidentally, his slash line looking solid at .318/.500/.432. He's gone deep only once in 60 plate appearances, but his ability to get on base has helped lead to three thefts and nine runs scored. Outman's improvements at the plate -- along with his strong defense in center field -- have helped him remain in the lineup on a near-everyday basis and have improved his fantasy outlook in both redraft and dynasty formats.