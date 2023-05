Outman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With the lefty-hitting Outman mired in a deep slump and with Tampa Bay bringing a lefty (Josh Fleming) to the hill Sunday, it comes as no surprise that the rookie outfielder will stay on the bench for the series finale. Outman has now sat in three of the past four games while he's gone just 4-for-39 with a 40.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 14 contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Outman in center field Sunday.