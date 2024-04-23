Outman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Washington, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Outman has started just once against a left-handed pitcher this season, so it's not a surprise he's on the bench Tuesday as southpaw Patrick Corbin pitches for the Nationals. Andy Pages will shift to center field while Enrique Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez handle the corner outfield spots.