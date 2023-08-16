Outman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
It'll be a righty-heavy attack for the Dodgers as they take on left-hander Wade Miley. Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Mookie Betts are starting across the outfield.
