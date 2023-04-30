Outman went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base Saturday in a 1-0 victory versus the Cardinals.
Coming into the contest, Outman was mired in a rough three-game cold spell during which he went 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts. The rookie bounced back Saturday, finishing as the only player in the contest with multiple hits. He followed a single in the third inning with a stolen base and then came around to score the only run of the game on an Austin Barnes single. Outman's 33.3 percent strikeout rate this season is concerning, but he's still managed to put together a strong stat line that includes a .290/.371/.624 slash line, seven homers, four doubles, three triples, 16 runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases.
