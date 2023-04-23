Outman went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a solo home run and an RBI single in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Outman gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the second with a solo shot off Hayden Wesneski and extended the advantage to 9-4 in the ninth with a two-run shot off Brad Boxberger. The young outfielder now has seven homers and 19 RBI on the season, but a large portion of that production (four homers and nine RBI) has come during the first three matchups of a four-game series in Chicago.