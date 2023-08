Outman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Outman homered for the second game in a row, and he's hit five of his 17 long balls on the year over 23 contests in August. The outfielder was slugging .423 at the end of July, but he's up to .439 now. For the season, he's batting .253 with a .797 OPS, 58 RBI, 67 runs scored and 14 stolen bases over 121 contests as the Dodgers' primary center fielder.