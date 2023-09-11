Outman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Outman took Trevor Williams deep to right field to open up the second inning to extend the Dodgers' lead to 3-0. He now sits at 19 home runs for the year to go along with 15 stolen bases and has a chance to hit the 20-20 mark as a rookie and could be just the 10th Dodger rookie in history to reach 20 home runs. Outman has reached base safely in 15 of his last 17 games, and is slashing .273/.423/.491 with four homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs and a 13:22 BB:K over that span.