Outman went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Saturday in an extra-innings loss to the Nationals.

Outman played a key role in sending the game to extra frames, drawing a one-out walk in the ninth inning, stealing second base and advancing to third on an error, and scoring the tying run on a Kolten Wong single. The theft was his 15th of the campaign, second-most on the Dodgers behind Freddie Freeman. Outman also has 18 homers on the season, making him one of three MLB rookies with at least 15 stolen bases and 15 home runs.