Outman went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-1 win against Washington.

Outman entered Monday in the midst of a massive slump, going 4-for-42 with 21 strikeouts over his previous 15 games. He put the ball in play in each of his three at-bats against Washington, producing an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. The rookie outfielder's 35.0 percent strikeout rate on the campaign remains a significant roadblock to his success, but Outman has also posted some useful fantasy stats, including nine homers, 29 RBI, 28 runs and six thefts.