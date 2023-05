Outman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against Atlanta, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Outman has not had much success as of late with the bat, and his 0-for-4 showing with three strikeouts dropped his slash for the month of May to .179/.273/.328 over 67 at-bats. Jason Heyward will hit sixth and get the start in center field in Outman's absence.