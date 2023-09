Outman went 4-for-6 with a pair of runs in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

After going 0-for-4 in a Game 1 loss, Outman bounced back by rapping four singles in the nightcap. It was the rookie's third four-hit game of the campaign and his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 28. Even with the Game 2 performance, Outman has struggled to a .211/.322/.421 slash line over 23 contests in September, though he's knocked five homers and a double among his 16 hits.