Outman went 3-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base in a 3-2 win over Houston on Friday.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for Outman, who started the season well but has batted below the Mendoza Line for about the past two months. He's begun to pick things up of late, collecting three multi-hit performances over his past six contests, though all seven of his knocks during that span have been singles. Outman's nine homers and eight thefts through 70 games highlight his potential to be a solid fantasy contributor, but his 35.5 percent strikeout rate remains his biggest obstacle to sustained success.