Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Turner will receive the day off Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Chris Taylor is in the line to pick up the nod at third base while Turner heads to the bench following a stretch of 10 consecutive starts. Over that stretch, Turner went 7-for-37 (.189), but thanks to his strong play beforehand, his batting average is still only four points below .300 on the season. Expect Turner to rejoin the starting nine Wednesday following Tuesday's maintenance day.