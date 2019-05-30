Dodgers' Justin Turner: Potentially nursing knee injury

Turner was seen grabbing the back of his knee after scoring the tying run during Wednesday's win over the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This helps explain why Turner is out of the lineup against left-hander Jason Vargas on Thursday. The Dodgers have yet to provide an update regarding the third baseman's status at this point, but this is certainly a situation to monitor. Max Muncy is starting at third base in place of Turner on Thursday, with David Freese getting the nod at first base.