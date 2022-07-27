Turner (abdomen) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
The Dodgers were hoping Turner would be able to start Tuesday, but he is not ready to do so just yet. He was able to exercise and run pregame, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, so he may be available off the bench and could be ready to get back in the lineup Wednesday.
