Dodgers' Justin Turner: Returns to action Sunday

Turner (lower leg) is starting at third base and batting third Sunday at Cincinnati, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner sustained a left shin contusion Friday after fouling a ball off his leg and was unable to start Saturday, though he did make a pinch-hit appearance. The 34-year-old will look to get back on track as he is without a hit since last Saturday.

