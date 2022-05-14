Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Turner contributed to a five-run third inning for the Dodgers by doubling in a pair of runs, then sent the game into extra innings with a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the ninth. The veteran third baseman has gotten off to a slow start this season, slashing .211/.264/.349 with only two long balls through 121 plate appearances. However, he has picked things up of late, going 7-for-14 with five doubles and 10 RBI over his past four contests.