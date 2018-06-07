Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still bothered by wrist injury

Manager Dave Roberts said that he held Turner out of Thursday's lineup after noticing a lack of power in his swing during Wednesday's game due to his left wrist injury, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Roberts added that it's a "day-to-day thing" with Turner and that he could be back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener against the Braves. But at the moment, Turner's left wrist continues to be an issue and Roberts didn't want to put more pressure on him with a quick night-to-day game turnaround heading into Thursday's tilt. Look for Turner to try and play Friday, but another stint on the disabled list could be looming if it's clear that his swing is still compromised.