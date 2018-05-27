Dodgers' Justin Turner: Swats first homer Saturday
Turner went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.
It took him 11 games, but Turner finally launched his first homer after missing the first seven weeks of the season with a broken wrist. While his power stroke has been lacking, the 33-year-old still sports a solid .282/.364/.436 slash line, and he should continue to produce strong fantasy value hitting in the middle of the Dodgers' lineup.
