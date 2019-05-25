Dodgers' Justin Turner: Unlikely to play Saturday
Turner was pulled early from Friday night's game against the Pirates for rest purposes, and he's not expected to play Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner is just 3-for-19 with a pair of RBI over his last seven games, so perhaps skipper Dave Roberts has sensed that his starting third baseman needs a day or two to rest. Max Muncy could draw the start at third base Saturday, which would open up a slot for David Freese at first.
