Yates (back) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Wednesday in Anaheim, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that if all goes well in Yates' upcoming live session, the right-handed reliever could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment. Yates has been on the shelf since Aug. 1 due to lower back pain and will likely need just one or two rehab appearances to get ramped back up before he's deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list.