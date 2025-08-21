Yates (back) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Yates has been sidelined since late July and is currently on a rehab assignment. He managed one scoreless inning with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and will likely make at least one more appearance prior to being activated. Tanner Scott (elbow) is expected to be activated Friday, so Yates isn't likely to be a prolific source of saves.