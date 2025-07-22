Yates retired both batters he faced to earn the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Yates had to come in during an at-bat, as Tanner Scott (forearm) couldn't continue against Ryan Jeffers in the ninth inning. Yates also allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly, but he was able to prevent further damage to earn his third save of the campaign. He's been a little shaky in July, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings while taking one loss. Yates has a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB with 13 holds over 30.1 innings across 37 appearances. Should Scott land on the injured list, Yates and Alex Vesia are the current healthy candidates for ninth-inning duties, though Blake Treinen (forearm) could also be in the mix once he completes his rehab assignment. It's also possible the Dodgers focus on picking up a high-end reliever before the trade deadline to replenish their bullpen depth, especially if Scott's injury ends up being significant.