Dodgers' Kyle Farmer: Draws rare start at third
Farmer went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
It's been a collective effort to replace Justin Turner (wrist) at the hot corner early this season, and Farmer got a rare taste of action Wednesday. Logan Forsythe will see most starts at third, with a combination of Enrique Hernandez, Chase Utley and Austin Barnes filling in at second, so don't expect anything more than the rare start at third for 27-year-old going forward.
