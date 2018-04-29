Farmer will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Farmer is in the lineup for the third time in four games and looks poised to receive the bulk of the playing time at the hot corner until the Dodgers get either Justin Turner (wrist) or Logan Forsythe (shoulder) back from the 10-day disabled list. The 27-year-old has earned the increased opportunities by reaching base at a .372 clip through 43 plate appearances this season, but a lack of power or speed coupled with low slotting in the batting order limit Farmer's fantasy upside.