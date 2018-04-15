Dodgers' Kyle Farmer: May see more time at 3B
Farmer could see more starts at third base while Logan Forsythe (shoulder) is sidelined, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Farmer is a natural catcher, but he saw time at each infield position in the minors. With both Forsythe and Justin Turner (wrist) sidelined, the Dodgers are relatively thin at third base, so Farmer may be called into action at the hot corner. He's off to a decent start at the plate, going 4-for-13 (.308), but the Dodgers may opt to give more starts to Enrique Hernandez if they want a more experienced player in the everyday lineup.
