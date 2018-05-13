Dodgers' Kyle Farmer: On bench again Sunday
Farmer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Farmer is on the bench for the fifth time in six games with the Dodgers opposing a right-hander starting pitcher in Luis Castillo. He remains stuck in the short side of a platoon with Max Muncy, but both players are expected to see their playing time dry up in the near future with Justin Turner (wrist) trending toward a return from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
