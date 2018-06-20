Farmer was sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City following Wednesday's game.

Farmer will return to the minors after joining the big-league club this past weekend to provide some extra depth while the Dodgers continue to deal with injuries. This move likely signals the return of Chase Utley, who is set to come off the DL (thumb) prior to Friday's game against the Mets. As for Farmer, the 27-year-old will continue to receive regular at-bats with Oklahoma City.

