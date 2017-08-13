Play

Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Farmer will be sent back to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for Chris Hatcher's activation from the disabled list. Farmer went 4-for-10 as a pinch hitter in his stint with the major-league club.

