Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The return of Justin Turner (wrist) spelled the end of Farmer's tenure on the big-league roster. Farmer made 14 starts in the six weeks Turner was out and was frequently used as a pinch hitter, totaling 14 hits in 69 plate appearances (.230 average). He figures to get another chance in a reserve role later this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories