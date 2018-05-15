Dodgers' Kyle Farmer: Sent down Tuesday
Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
The return of Justin Turner (wrist) spelled the end of Farmer's tenure on the big-league roster. Farmer made 14 starts in the six weeks Turner was out and was frequently used as a pinch hitter, totaling 14 hits in 69 plate appearances (.230 average). He figures to get another chance in a reserve role later this season.
