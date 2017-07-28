Dodgers' Kyle Farmer: To be promoted by Dodgers
Farmer will be recalled by the Dodgers ahead of their series opener against the Giants, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.
The Dodgers have yet to announce a corresponding move, but the fact remains that Farmer is set to make his first foray into the majors. Farmer adds catching depth and a right-handed bat off the bench for Los Angeles. Over 177 at-bats at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Farmer has slashed .316/.363/.503 with 20 extra-base hits.
More News
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...