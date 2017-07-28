Farmer will be recalled by the Dodgers ahead of their series opener against the Giants, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

The Dodgers have yet to announce a corresponding move, but the fact remains that Farmer is set to make his first foray into the majors. Farmer adds catching depth and a right-handed bat off the bench for Los Angeles. Over 177 at-bats at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Farmer has slashed .316/.363/.503 with 20 extra-base hits.