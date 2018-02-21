Farmer will get the opportunity to earn some playing time at the hot corner this spring, the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reports.

Farmer will get a little work in at third base over the course of the club's spring training since the catching position is a little crowded with Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes clearly ahead of him on the depth chart. Don't expect to see Farmer at the hot corner once the season begins, but this will give the 27-year-old a little more time on the field over the next few weeks.