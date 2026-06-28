Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Homers, drives in four

Tucker went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Padres.

Tucker lifted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and added two more RBI with a single in the eighth. This was his second game back in the lineup after he missed two full contests due to back spasms. Saturday's performance was his first three-hit game since June 3, and it included just his third homer in the month. The outfielder is batting .238 with a .718 OPS, seven homers, 44 RBI, 45 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases over 77 games this season.