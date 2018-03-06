Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Back in action Tuesday
Forsythe is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Forsythe had been out since Wednesday with an illness. He'll have plenty of time to get his at-bats in before Opening Day and is expected to be the Dodgers' primary second baseman.
