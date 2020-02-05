Rengifo (wrist) was traded from the Angels to the Dodgers in exchange for Joc Pederson on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old broke through to the majors in 2019 and had a .238/.321/.364 slash line with seven home runs and 33 RBI in 108 games before requiring wrist surgery in mid-September. Rengifo will have a difficult time finding a role in the Dodgers' middle infield with Corey Seager starting at shortstop and Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez competing for time at the keystone. Rengifo likely be limited to a bench role with his new team, assuming he doesn't begin the season in the minors.