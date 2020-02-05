Dodgers' Luis Rengifo: Sent to Dodgers
Rengifo (wrist) was traded from the Angels to the Dodgers in exchange for Joc Pederson on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 22-year-old broke through to the majors in 2019 and had a .238/.321/.364 slash line with seven home runs and 33 RBI in 108 games before requiring wrist surgery in mid-September. Rengifo will have a difficult time finding a role in the Dodgers' middle infield with Corey Seager starting at shortstop and Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez competing for time at the keystone. Rengifo likely be limited to a bench role with his new team, assuming he doesn't begin the season in the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.