Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Absent from lineup again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto isn't in the lineup against the Padres on Thursday.
Conforto is on the bench for the second consecutive night with Andy Pages, Hyeseong Kim and Teoscar Hernandez starting in the outfield again. Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Conforto is still going to make regular starts, but Kim may see increased time in the lineup, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
