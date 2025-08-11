Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Back in action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's contest versus the Angels.
Conforto didn't play Sunday after being hit on the right knee by a pitch in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays, but he's fine and will retake his customary spot in left field. After finally perking up offensively with an .827 OPS in July, Conforto has regressed so far in August with a .431 OPS.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting after being hit by pitch•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Exits after HBP•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Shines with bat Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting versus righty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Beginning on bench Sunday•