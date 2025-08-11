Conforto (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's contest versus the Angels.

Conforto didn't play Sunday after being hit on the right knee by a pitch in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays, but he's fine and will retake his customary spot in left field. After finally perking up offensively with an .827 OPS in July, Conforto has regressed so far in August with a .431 OPS.