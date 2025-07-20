Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Beginning on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is out of the starting lineup against Milwaukee on Sunday.
With the Brewers sending southpaw starter Jose Quintana to the mound, the lefty-hitting Conforto will get a breather. Esteury Ruiz is making a start in left field in Conforto's stead.
