Conforto went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win against the Giants.

The veteran outfielder entered as a pinch hitter for Alex Call in the fifth inning and made the most of his opportunity, collecting three singles and tying his season high with three RBI. The effort lifted his season average to .200 -- the first time it's reached that mark since June 20. Conforto has struggled mightily at the plate over the last two-plus months, slashing just .218/.307/.361 with eight RBI, 12 runs, eight doubles and 37 strikeouts across 137 plate appearances since that date.