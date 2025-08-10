Conforto exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning after getting hit on the side of his right knee by a pitch, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Conforto was hit on the knee by a pitch and stayed in the game and then his spot came up again amid a six-run inning and Alex Call pinch hit for him with the Dodgers up 9-0. The Dodgers will be facing lefty Eric Lauer on Sunday so Conforto will likely begin the game on the bench regardless of how his knee is feeling.