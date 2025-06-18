default-cbs-image
Conforto is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Wednesday.

Andy Pages, Hyeseong Kim and Teoscar Hernandez will start in the outfield from left to right while Conforto begins the game on the bench. Conforto has gone 6-for-40 (.150) with one home run and four RBI since the beginning of June.

