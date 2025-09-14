default-cbs-image
Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

With southpaw Robbie Ray on the hill for the Giants, the left-handed-hitting Conforto will retreat to the bench for the series finale while Alex Call picks up a start in left field. Though the Dodgers reinstated utility man Tommy Edman from the injured list Wednesday, his return has yet to inhibit Conforto, who had started against right-handed pitchers in both of the first two games of the series in San Francisco.

