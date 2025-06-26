Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Out against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Colorado.
The lefty-swinging Conforto homered in each of the first two games of the series, but he'll take a seat in the finale as the Rockies send southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill. Enrique Hernandez will cover left field and bat eighth as the Dodgers go for the sweep.
