Conforto is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Colorado.

The lefty-swinging Conforto homered in each of the first two games of the series, but he'll take a seat in the finale as the Rockies send southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill. Enrique Hernandez will cover left field and bat eighth as the Dodgers go for the sweep.

