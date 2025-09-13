Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Provides lone run in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Conforto took Justin Verlander deep in the seventh inning for the Dodgers' lone run of the game. Conforto is 6-for-27 (.222) over eight games in September, with Friday's performance marking his first extra-base hit and first RBI of the month. The veteran outfielder has struggled all year with a .193/.297/.331 slash line, 11 homers, 30 RBI, 47 runs scored and one stolen base over 127 contests. The Dodgers' outfield is at full health, so Conforto will face challenges from Andy Pages, Alex Call and Hyeseong Kim for starts in left field.
