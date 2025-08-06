Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The Dodgers will send the left-handed-hitting Conforto to the bench for the matinee contest while southpaw Matthew Liberatore takes the hill for St. Louis. Alex Call will fill in as the starting left fielder in place of Conforto, who hasn't been productive so far in August with just two hits in 17 at-bats.