Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Receiving afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The Dodgers will send the left-handed-hitting Conforto to the bench for the matinee contest while southpaw Matthew Liberatore takes the hill for St. Louis. Alex Call will fill in as the starting left fielder in place of Conforto, who hasn't been productive so far in August with just two hits in 17 at-bats.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Shines with bat Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting versus righty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Beginning on bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Smacks homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Hits two-run homer•