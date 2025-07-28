Conforto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

It's been a rough campaign for Conforto, who is still batting just .194 following Sunday's big effort. It was nonetheless a positive performance by the veteran outfielder, who notched three of Los Angeles' four extra-base hits and belted a long 424-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. There's been some talk of the Dodgers seeking an outfielder as the trade deadline approaches; if such a deal were to happen, Conforto's starting role could be in jeopardy.